Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 245 Price Target at Citigroup

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.00.

EPOKY opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

