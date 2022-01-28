Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 245 Price Target at Citigroup

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.00.

EPOKY opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

