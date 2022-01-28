Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 252,027 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,027 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $149,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 379,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,500,008. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

