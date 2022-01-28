Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 48,473 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,473 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $122,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 702,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 653,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753,615. The company has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

