Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $189,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 139.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,421 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. 141,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,820. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.