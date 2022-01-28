EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

