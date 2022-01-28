EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.