Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,893 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,090.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 63,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

