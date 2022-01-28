Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 9,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

