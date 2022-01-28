Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

PFE opened at $53.37 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.