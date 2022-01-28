Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG opened at $31.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.