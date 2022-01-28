Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

