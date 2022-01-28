Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.63. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.