Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Shares of AEL opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.