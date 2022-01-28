Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

