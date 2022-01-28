Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

