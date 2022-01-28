Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Genpact Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:G opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

