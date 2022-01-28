Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

