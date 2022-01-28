Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

