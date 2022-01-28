Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

