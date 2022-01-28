Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 352

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

ETTYF opened at $27.85 on Friday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

