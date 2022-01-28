Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Down 0.3%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 229,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 226,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

ETON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 364,862 shares of company stock worth $2,269,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

