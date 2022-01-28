ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Down 1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

