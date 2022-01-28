Euronav NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EURN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

