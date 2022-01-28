Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 466,966 shares.The stock last traded at $133.60 and had previously closed at $133.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 74,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,616,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

