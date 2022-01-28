Evan Sharp Sells 56,970 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

