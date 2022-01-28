Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.43 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EVLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
