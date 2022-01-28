Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.43 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

