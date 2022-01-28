Everest (ID) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Everest has a total market cap of $30.23 million and $247,515.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.