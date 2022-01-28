EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 89.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Research analysts predict that EVgo will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

