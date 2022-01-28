Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce $236.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.20 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $890.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 551,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

