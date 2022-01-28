ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $517.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $233,369.59 and approximately $517.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007295 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

