F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $265.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

