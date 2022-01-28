Fathom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 732 call options.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $4,824,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,732. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fathom alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fathom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

FTHM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 77,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,175. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Fathom has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.