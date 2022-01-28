FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

