Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New £125 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from £128 ($172.69) to £125 ($168.65) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.53) to £132.60 ($178.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from £112 ($151.11) to £150 ($202.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($136.00) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($195.63) to £190 ($256.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($155.15) to £130 ($175.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £129.65 ($174.93).

LON:FERG opened at £115.25 ($155.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.71. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.57) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($184.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

