Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 12,075,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,444. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

