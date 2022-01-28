Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. 12,075,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,444. Fernhill has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03.
Fernhill Company Profile
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.