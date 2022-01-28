Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 552.8% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,180,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

