Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of FIS traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 343,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

