Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

