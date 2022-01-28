Financial Analysis: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CarGurus and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 1 7 0 2.88 TELUS International (Cda) 1 3 13 0 2.71

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.98%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.56%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 6.26 $77.55 million $0.88 33.33 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 4.42 $102.90 million $0.25 105.08

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats TELUS International (Cda) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.