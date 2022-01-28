First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First BanCorp. stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

