First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Bank has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 21,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bank by 285.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.