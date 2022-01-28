First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

