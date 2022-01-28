First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.77. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 4,396 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.