First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. 2,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,600 shares of company stock worth $172,280. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

