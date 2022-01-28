First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

