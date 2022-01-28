First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,358. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

