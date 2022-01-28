First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNWB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

