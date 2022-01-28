First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 844.4% in January

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Pacific stock remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. 27,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

