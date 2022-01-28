First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 844.4% in January

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Pacific stock remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. 27,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.09.
First Pacific Company Profile
