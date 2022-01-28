First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

ES opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

