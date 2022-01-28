First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $90.88 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

